Here's what we know about the I-485 Express Lane Project

NCDOT says the I-485 Express Lane project will not be completed in 2022 as expected.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials confirmed that the I-485 express lane project will now extend beyond its original 2022 completion date. 

According to the Department of Transportation, the delay is due to changes made to the project and challenges with relocating utilities. Construction began on the express lanes in the summer of 2019. 

The $346 million project will add one express toll lane in each direction from Independence Boulevard/U.S. 74 to Interstate 77. It will also add one general purpose lane between Rea Road and Providence Road to ease congestion during rush hour. Those general purpose lanes were originally scheduled to be complete by this fall.

The I-485 express lanes are part of a series of NCDOT projects in southern Mecklenburg County, including widening the Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge, a new interchange at Weddington Road and improvements to the John Street interchange in Matthews.

Right now, there is no timeline for a completion date but NCDOT is meeting with the contractor on ways to shorten any further delays. NCDOT officials said when the review is complete, there will be a more accurate timeline and if the changes will impact the cost of the project. 

