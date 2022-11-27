High winds cause power outages, traffic signal interruption in High Point

City officials said repairs are expected to take several hours.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High winds in the Triad Sunday have caused power outages and traffic signal interruption at multiple intersections in High Point.

Power outages and interruptions are being experienced at the following intersections:

North Main Street and Lexington Avenue

Rotary Drive and West Lexington Avenue

Westchester Drive and West Lexington Avenue

East Lexington Avenue and Centennial Street

East Lexington Avenue and Hamilton Street

High Point police said West Lexington Avenue between Wendover Drive and Rotary Drive is completely blocked as of 5 p.m.

Officials said repairs are expected to take several hours. City officials said drivers should be on the lookout for work crews near areas where there are power outages, and drive with extreme caution, and avoid travel.

“If approaching an intersection with law enforcement personnel present, drive slowly and follow their direction. If no law enforcement is present to direct traffic, intersections should be treated as a four way stop,” High Point police wrote in a news release. “Only pass through the intersection after making sure it is safe in all directions. Drivers are also encouraged to slow down until conditions have improved and necessary repairs have been made.”

