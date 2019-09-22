ELKIN, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol says a large accident has closed Interstate 77. The accident happened near CC camp road and mile marker 85 near Elkin.

Highway patrol says there were minor injuries. Social media users posted video and pictures from the accident.

Officials are rerouting traffic:

Detour: Exit 93 (Zephyr Road). Turn left on Zephyr Road. Continue to Poplar Springs Road. (same road, the name changes) Continue on Poplar Springs Road to US-21 south to US-21 Bypass. Continue on US-21 Bypass to re-access I-77.



Alternate Route: Exit 101 for I-74 East towards Mount Airy, take I-74 East to Exit 11 for US-601. Turn right on US-601 South. Continue on US-601 South until reaching US-421 in Yadkinville. Turn right onto the first ramp to take US-421 North. Continue on US-421 North to Exit 265-B to re-access I-77.

