I-40 overnight closures in Winston-Salem coming over the weekend

The lane closures will start on Sunday evening.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Be on the lookout for this going into your weekend, folks!

Starting on Sunday, there will be overnight lane closures on I-40 in Forsyth County for a rehabilitation and bridge preservation project, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the following closures will take place.

Sunday, Sept. 17, two of three lanes will close on I-40 east from the I-40/ U.S. 421 split to Peters Creek Parkway.

Monday, Sept. 18, two of three lanes will close on I-40 east from Peters Creek Parkway to U.S. 52

