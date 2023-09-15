x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

I-40 overnight closures in Winston-Salem coming over the weekend

The lane closures will start on Sunday evening.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Be on the lookout for this going into your weekend, folks!

Starting on Sunday, there will be overnight lane closures on I-40 in Forsyth County for a rehabilitation and bridge preservation project, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the following closures will take place.

  • Sunday,  Sept. 17, two of three lanes will close on I-40 east from the I-40/ U.S. 421 split to Peters Creek Parkway.
  • Monday, Sept. 18, two of three lanes will close on I-40 east from Peters Creek Parkway to U.S. 52

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

    

Related Articles

SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us:

Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY

Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT

Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a

Download the WFMY News 2 app:

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM

►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv

More Videos

In Other News

Take the US29 corridor survey to improve a busy Greensboro highway

Before You Leave, Check This Out