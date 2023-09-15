I-40 overnight closures in Winston-Salem coming over the weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Be on the lookout for this going into your weekend, folks!
Starting on Sunday, there will be overnight lane closures on I-40 in Forsyth County for a rehabilitation and bridge preservation project, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the following closures will take place.
- Sunday, Sept. 17, two of three lanes will close on I-40 east from the I-40/ U.S. 421 split to Peters Creek Parkway.
- Monday, Sept. 18, two of three lanes will close on I-40 east from Peters Creek Parkway to U.S. 52
