I-40 east bound reopens in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: I-40 eastbound is back open.
Greensboro police said I-40 east bound is closed in Greensboro Saturday after a crash with serious injuries.
Police said I-40 east bound is closed from Sandy Ridge Road and NC 68.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
The road is expected to reopen at 4:10 p.m.
