I-40 east bound reopens in Greensboro

I-40 east bound is back open.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: I-40 eastbound is back open.

Greensboro police said I-40 east bound is closed in Greensboro Saturday after a crash with serious injuries.

Police said I-40 east bound is closed from Sandy Ridge Road and NC 68.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The road is expected to reopen at 4:10 p.m.

