I-40 East closed in Greensboro from Friday night to Monday morning

All eastbound lanes from Exit 212A (I-73) to Exit 227 (I-85) will be closed for re-surfacing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro drivers, there's a big highway closure you need to have on your radar this weekend.

A large chunk of I-40 East in Greensboro will close for a big resurfacing project. The east side of the highway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

NCDOT says a contractor will close all eastbound lanes from Exit 212A (I-73) to Exit 227 (I-85). All entrance ramps to that stretch will close as well.

I-40 East will be open to drivers only between Exit 213 (Guilford College Road) and Exit 218A (US 220/Freeman Mill Road).

The entire section should reopen by Monday morning.

The following detours will be in place for drivers to re-access I-40 East:

A marked detour will direct I-40 East drivers to utilize I-85 North and I-73 South.

A marked will detour will direct local traffic that gets on I-40 East to utilize U.S. 220 South and I-85 North.

NCDOT says drivers should plan for this construction and obey all detours.

