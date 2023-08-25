x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

I-40 East closed in Greensboro from Friday night to Monday morning

All eastbound lanes from Exit 212A (I-73) to Exit 227 (I-85) will be closed for re-surfacing.
Credit: WFMY

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro drivers, there's a big highway closure you need to have on your radar this weekend. 

A large chunk of I-40 East in Greensboro will close for a big resurfacing project. The east side of the highway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28. 

NCDOT says a contractor will close all eastbound lanes from Exit 212A (I-73) to Exit 227 (I-85). All entrance ramps to that stretch will close as well. 

I-40 East will be open to drivers only between Exit 213 (Guilford College Road) and Exit 218A (US 220/Freeman Mill Road). 

The entire section should reopen by Monday morning. 

The following detours will be in place for drivers to re-access I-40 East:

  • A marked detour will direct I-40 East drivers to utilize I-85 North and I-73 South.
  • A marked will detour will direct local traffic that gets on I-40 East to utilize U.S. 220 South and I-85 North.

NCDOT says drivers should plan for this construction and obey all detours. 

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Credit: WFMY

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

US-29 southbound flooded in Greensboro, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out