I-40 East closed in Greensboro from Friday night to Monday morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro drivers, there's a big highway closure you need to have on your radar this weekend.
A large chunk of I-40 East in Greensboro will close for a big resurfacing project. The east side of the highway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.
NCDOT says a contractor will close all eastbound lanes from Exit 212A (I-73) to Exit 227 (I-85). All entrance ramps to that stretch will close as well.
I-40 East will be open to drivers only between Exit 213 (Guilford College Road) and Exit 218A (US 220/Freeman Mill Road).
The entire section should reopen by Monday morning.
The following detours will be in place for drivers to re-access I-40 East:
NCDOT says drivers should plan for this construction and obey all detours.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
