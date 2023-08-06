x
I-40 East lane in Davie County closed due to crash

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

One out of three lanes is closed on I-40 East near Bermuda Run in Davie County, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The lane is closed due to a car crash.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 6:33 p.m., troopers said.

