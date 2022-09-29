All lanes of I-40 East at Martin Luther King Dr. in Greensboro closed due to crash

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of travel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Dr. in Greensboro have been closed due to a crash involving serious injuries.

Greensboro police believe the road closure is expected to take an extended amount of time to clear.

All eastbound lanes of I-40 are shut down because of a crash near the E Gate City Blvd exit. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/cgMzg89acW — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) September 29, 2022

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of travel.

WFMY News 2’s Grace Holland says traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Martin Luther King Drive as of 5 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Martin Luther King Drive. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/kp97TF3NQ9 — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) September 29, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.