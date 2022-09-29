All lanes of I-40 East at Martin Luther King Dr. in Greensboro closed due to crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Dr. in Greensboro have been closed due to a crash involving serious injuries.
Greensboro police believe the road closure is expected to take an extended amount of time to clear.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of travel.
WFMY News 2’s Grace Holland says traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Martin Luther King Drive as of 5 p.m.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.