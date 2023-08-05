I-40 East backed up for hours due to suicide attempt

The lanes were closed from 9:44 a.m. and reopened around 3:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 does not typically report on stories regarding suicide. However, we are choosing to because of its public nature and the lengthy impact on traffic.

Three out of five lanes were closed on I-40 East near Exit 135 due to a man threatening to commit suicide on Rock Creek Dairy Road, on Aug. 5.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reportedly negotiated with him for over five hours. He was taken to the hospital from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Deputies did not specify his condition.

The lanes were closed from 9:44 a.m. and reopened around 3:30 p.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: