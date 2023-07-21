Weekend closure scheduled for I-40 East in Guilford County

ALL lanes of I-40 East from Exit 212A (I-73) to Exit 227 (I-85) will be closed over the weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A large section of Interstate 40 (I-40) East in Greensboro will close for a resurfacing project this weekend.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday night, weather permitting, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The NCDOT says a contractor will close all lanes of the heavily traveled interstate from Exit 212A (I-73) to Exit 227 (I-85).

There are several exits that meander off the over 15 miles of closed roadway. Several businesses operate off those exits.

Mahesh Chainani is the president of Crystal Jewlers. He says the road closure could impact the way his customers are used to getting to the jewelry store.

“It might take them a little longer to reach here. They might have to figure out which way to come to the store. So, that will impact our business too," said Mahesh Chainani. Chainani is the president of Crystal Jewlers.

Mario's Pizza and Swivel barber shop sit in the same shopping center as Crystal Jewlers.

Amian Arroio is the manager at Mario's Pizza. He is planning to take a different route to work Saturday morning.

“I’m going to have to take the local way over here instead of taking the highway… it's going to take longer for me to get here on the highway I take five minutes, locally I’ll take like ten or fifteen," said Arroio.

Chase Lewis is the owner of Swivel barber shop. He said the closure is coming during their busiest time of the week.

"Our barbers are appointments only on the weekend and then we have a high walk-in traffic on the weekend also, so it just kind of makes things very stressful especially with the highway being shut down. I’m kind of nervous about all of our appointments being late trying to find a new route to get to the shop. So, it's going to be interesting," Lewis said.

I-40 East will be open for local traffic between Exit 213 at Guilford College Road and Exit 218A at U.S. 220/Freeman Mill Road.

The road closure comes as crews mill out old asphalt and repave the roadway.

The following detours will be in place for drivers to re-access I-40 East:

A marked detour will direct I-40 East drivers to use I-85 North and I-73 South.

A marked detour will direct I-40 East drivers to use U.S. 220 South and I-85 North.

Drivers should plan for this construction, and while in the work zone, remain alert and obey all posted traffic signs.

The entire section and entrance ramps should reopen by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

