Police: I-40 eastbound at Patterson Street shut down after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drivers are being asked to avoid I-40 eastbound near Patterson Street while Greensboro Police work to clear a crash.

The traffic alert came in just after 1 a.m.

Police said I-40 eastbound is shut down at Patterson Street due to a crash. Traffic is being directed onto Patterson Street as crews continue their work in that area.

