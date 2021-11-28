x
Police: I-40 eastbound at Patterson Street shut down after crash

Greensboro Police said traffic is being directed onto Patterson Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drivers are being asked to avoid I-40 eastbound near Patterson Street while Greensboro Police work to clear a crash. 

The traffic alert came in just after 1 a.m. 

Police said I-40 eastbound is shut down at Patterson Street due to a crash. Traffic is being directed onto Patterson Street as crews continue their work in that area. 

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find different routes to get around.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

