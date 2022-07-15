Left lane of I-40 East at Exit 220 near Randleman Road closed due to crash

Officials anticipate the incident to be cleared near 7 p.m. Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-40 East in Greensboro near Randleman Road and Exit 220 has been temporarily closed due to a crash.

The left lane is closed near Exit 220 heading East, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation officials.

Officials anticipate the lane reopening near 7 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the traffic accident involved minor injuries. Greensboro police said drivers can expect delays while driving I-40 eastbound near Randleman Road.