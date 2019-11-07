CLEMMONS, N.C. — A section of Interstate 40 will close overnight Saturday while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews shift traffic onto a new bridge at the Davie-Forsyth County line.

Westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured to take Harper Road (Exit 182) between 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. Drivers will be detoured to follow Harper Road, U.S. 158 and N.C. 801 back to the interstate.

The closure will allow traffic to shift onto the first phase of a new bridge over the Yadkin River. The work is part of an ongoing project to widen and improve I-40 and replace the bridges over the Yadkin River. Drivers should watch for signage alerting them of the all-lanes exit of I-40 West.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

