I-77 South closed due to vehicle fire

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All lanes of I-77 South are closed near the Virginia state line due to a vehicle fire, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Troopers expect the road to reopen by 6 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the directions of personnel on the scene.

