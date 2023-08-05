I-77 South closed due to vehicle fire

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All lanes of I-77 South are closed near the Virginia state line due to a vehicle fire, according to the NC Department of Transportation.
Troopers expect the road to reopen by 6 p.m.
Drivers are encouraged to follow the directions of personnel on the scene.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
