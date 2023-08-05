x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

I-77 South closed due to vehicle fire

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
Credit: Alexandra Gl - stock.adobe.com

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All lanes of I-77 South are closed near the Virginia state line due to a vehicle fire, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Troopers expect the road to reopen by 6 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the directions of personnel on the scene.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Truck carrying loads of cabbage crashes, forcing lane and ramp closure in Forsyth County

Before You Leave, Check This Out