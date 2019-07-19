GREENSBORO, N.C. — Detours and lane closures will take place overnight Saturday in the Interstate 85 South/Business 85 South corridor in southwest Greensboro.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), contractors plan to put friction course asphalt between I-73 and Vickrey Chapel Road from 10 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

The friction course asphalt helps to reduce hydroplaning and will also help to make lanes more visible to drivers when it rains.

In order to complete the project, contractors plan to close the three right lanes of I-85 South between Groometown Road and the southern split with Business 85 (mile markers 119-118).

There will also be a closure that will require that all lanes of southbound Business 85 take the exit for Groometown Road (Exit 33).

The following detours will be in place during the Business 85 South closure:

To return to Business 85 South: Turn right on Groometown Road, left on Grandover Parkway, left on Guilford College/Vickrey Chapel Road and right onto Business 85 South.

To get to I-85 South: Turn right on Groometown Road, left on Grandover Parkway, left on Guilford College/Vickrey Chapel Road, left onto Business 85 North and take the next exit for I-85 South.

From I-73 South to Business 85 South: Traffic will be required to take Exit 97-C for Groometown Road, then turn right on Groometown Road, left on Grandover Parkway, left on Guilford College/Vickrey Chapel Road and right onto Business 85 South.

From I-73 South to I-85 South: Take Exit 97-C for Groometown Road, turn right on Groometown Road, left on Grandover Parkway, left on Guilford College/Vickrey Chapel Road, left onto Business 85 North and right onto I-85 South.

NCDOT says that drivers should slow down and be cautious through the work zone and plan for extra travel time due to the detours.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users