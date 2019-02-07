DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer accident has closed a stretch of I-85 Business North in Davidson County near Lexington.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the driver of a tractor-trailer carrying Amazon.com boxes swerved to miss a deer and crashed into a road sign, coming to a rest in the middle of the road.

The accident happened at mile marker 87 near US-52 around 5 a.m. and closed northbound lanes. There were no injuries.

For a detour, take US-52 North to US-64 East (Exit 89) to Reaccess BUS I-85 North. Highway Patrol says the accident should be clear by 10 a.m.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users