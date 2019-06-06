GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's no denying, that interchange at Bryan Boulevard and New Garden with Horse Pen Creek roads can get a little crazy.

NCDOT says 50,000 vehicles travel on Bryan Boulevard every day.

And while that's good, they want to make things better and they're hosting a meeting Thursday to get your feedback.

According to NCDOT, the project's main is to improve traffic and safety in that area.

Bryan Blvd interchange improvement project vicinity map.

NCDOT

When studying the project area, they found overall crash rates for Bryan Boulevard at New Garden Road are substantially higher than the North Carolina statewide average crash rates for similar interchanges.

These are the improvements NCDOT is proposing so far:

A new ramp from westbound New Garden Road to westbound Bryan Boulevard,

Lengthening of turn lanes on New Garden Road and the Bryan Boulevard westbound exit ramp,

Adding raised medians on New Garden Road,

And adding a third westbound lane on Bryan Boulevard between the New Garden Road and Fleming Road interchanges by extending the merging lane for the new westbound entrance ramp from New Garden Road to connect with the existing exit ramp to Fleming Road.

This project is funded for $4.45 million and construction is expected to begin in the winter of 2021.