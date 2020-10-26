New improvements coming to I-40 in Forsyth County

The department awarded a $16.7 million contract to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville to work on almost 12 miles of pavement and bridges near Clemmons and the Guilford County line.

The pavement and 14 bridges will be upgraded and preserved. Teams will repair decks and joints a well as clean, paint and coat as needed.



If you’re worried about more construction interrupting your commute, that may not be a problem. The construction work will take place overnight to minimize the impact on traffic along the corridor. So, keep an eye out if you’re driving around the area at night.