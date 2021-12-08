Person found dead with a gunshot wound inside car on I-77

The deceased person was discovered after a state trooper stopped to check the abandoned vehicle.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a car on Interstate 77 Wednesday. The person had a gunshot wound, according to officials.

Around 6 a.m., a North Carolina state trooper was investigating a disabled vehicle in the toll lanes of Interstate 77 southbound near Huntersville. Inside the vehicle, the trooper found a deceased person with a gunshot wound.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol initially said it appeared the car had run off the road and hit the retaining wall.

The southbound express lanes on I-77 between exits 28 and 25 remained closed until 11 a.m.

**ACTIVE INVESTIGATION**

Cornelius Police Department is on scene with a victim who was found in a vehicle in the I-77 southbound toll lane with a gunshot wound. This is still an active investigation. The interstate is now open. — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) August 12, 2021

Cornelius police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect's vehicle involved in this homicide.

The department described the vehicle as possibly a white Ford Econoline passenger van, likely traveling along I-77 southbound around 6:10 a.m.

Any person with information is asked to call Cornelius police immediately.

