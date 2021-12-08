Person found dead with a gunshot wound inside car on I-77

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a car on Interstate 77 Wednesday. The person had a gunshot wound, according to officials.
Around 6 a.m., a North Carolina state trooper was investigating a disabled vehicle in the toll lanes of Interstate 77 southbound near Huntersville. Inside the vehicle, the trooper found a deceased person with a gunshot wound.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol initially said it appeared the car had run off the road and hit the retaining wall.
The southbound express lanes on I-77 between exits 28 and 25 remained closed until 11 a.m.
Cornelius police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect's vehicle involved in this homicide.
The department described the vehicle as possibly a white Ford Econoline passenger van, likely traveling along I-77 southbound around 6:10 a.m.
Any person with information is asked to call Cornelius police immediately.
