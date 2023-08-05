Lawndale Drive closed due to downed power lines, city officials said

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drivers, be on the lookout for this.

The 5400 block of Lawndale Drive is closed due to a damaged power pole and downed power lines, according to Greensboro city officials.

Duke Energy has been notified, according to city officials.

Lawndale Drive is closed between Turnmill Road and Lake Brandt Road.

City officials said there is no timeframe for the road to be reopened.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

