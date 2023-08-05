x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Lawndale Drive closed due to downed power lines, city officials said

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drivers, be on the lookout for this.

The 5400 block of Lawndale Drive is closed due to a damaged power pole and downed power lines, according to Greensboro city officials.

Duke Energy has been notified, according to city officials.  

Lawndale Drive is closed between Turnmill Road and Lake Brandt Road.

City officials said there is no timeframe for the road to be reopened.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

   

Related Articles

SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us:

Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY

Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT

Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a

Download the WFMY News 2 app:

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM

►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv

More Videos

In Other News

Truck carrying loads of cabbage crashes, forcing lane and ramp closure in Forsyth County

Before You Leave, Check This Out