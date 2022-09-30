x
Traffic

Lawndale Drive closed

A tree in the road has blocked both pathways,
Credit: aceshot - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning.

A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said.

Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

