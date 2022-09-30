Lawndale Drive closed

A tree in the road has blocked both pathways,

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning.

A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said.

Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

There is a downed tree off of Cottage Place in Greensboro. Police have the area blocked off and the city says Lawndale Drive is closed in both directions between New Garden Road and Cottage Place. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/61tK10iY4b — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) September 30, 2022

