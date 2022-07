Winston-Salem city officials said service has been shutoff in the area

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Lewisville Clemmons Road between SW School Road and Linwood Drive has been closed due to emergency water repairs.

Winston-Salem city officials said service has been shutoff in the area and repairs will start after all utilities are found.

Officials do not have an estimated time for completion.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

