Police: several major intersections without power in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said at least six major intersections were without power Saturday morning after an outage in the area.
Credit: WFMY News 2
Traffic Alert

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Six major intersections in Greensboro are without power Saturday morning, according to Greensboro police.

The police department asked drivers to use caution in the following intersections due to power outages: 

  • South Elm-Eugene Street @ Montcastle Drive
  • South Elm-Eugene Street @ Vandalia Road
  • Vandalia Road @ Randleman Road
  • Randleman Road @ Corliss Street
  • Pleasant Garden Road @ US Hwy 421
  • Pleasant Garden Road @ Industrial Street

A Duke Energy outage map showed an area on the southern part of Greensboro to have 4,000 outages as of 8:50 a.m. Saturday. 

Duke Energy's website said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment. The estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m.

Drivers should treat all intersections as a four-way stop.

