Police: several major intersections without power in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Six major intersections in Greensboro are without power Saturday morning, according to Greensboro police.
The police department asked drivers to use caution in the following intersections due to power outages:
- South Elm-Eugene Street @ Montcastle Drive
- South Elm-Eugene Street @ Vandalia Road
- Vandalia Road @ Randleman Road
- Randleman Road @ Corliss Street
- Pleasant Garden Road @ US Hwy 421
- Pleasant Garden Road @ Industrial Street
A Duke Energy outage map showed an area on the southern part of Greensboro to have 4,000 outages as of 8:50 a.m. Saturday.
Duke Energy's website said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment. The estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m.
Drivers should treat all intersections as a four-way stop.