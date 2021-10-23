Police: several major intersections without power in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said at least six major intersections were without power Saturday morning after an outage in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Six major intersections in Greensboro are without power Saturday morning, according to Greensboro police.

The police department asked drivers to use caution in the following intersections due to power outages:

South Elm-Eugene Street @ Montcastle Drive

South Elm-Eugene Street @ Vandalia Road

Vandalia Road @ Randleman Road

Randleman Road @ Corliss Street

Pleasant Garden Road @ US Hwy 421

Pleasant Garden Road @ Industrial Street

A Duke Energy outage map showed an area on the southern part of Greensboro to have 4,000 outages as of 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

Duke Energy's website said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment. The estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m.