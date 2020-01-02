GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were killed in a fiery wreck that has blocked all lanes on Interstate 85 N near the Gwinnett-DeKalb county border between Pleasantdale Road and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Gwinnett Police said the fire was caused by an accident between a fuel tanker and a passenger vehicle. According to GDOT, the two collided, causing the wreck. Both drivers were killed.

Businesses on Dawson Boulevard and Crescent Drive in the area were evacuated, according to officials.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Police were diverting northbound traffic off of I-85 at I-285 and though two northbound I-85 lanes have since reopened, full clearing won't happen for hours. Southbound lanes of the interstate have been reopened, but backups are expected to continue for an extended period of time.

Your best alternates to I-85 are Buford Highway and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to the west of I-85 and Lawrenceville Highway to the southeast of I-85.

Northbound backups begin near Shallowford Road inside the Perimeter. There are slowdowns on the Perimeter in both directions approaching I-85.

Southbound slowdowns begin near Beaver Ruin Road.

Download the 11Alive news app for breaking alerts on Apple and Android.

MORE FIRE HEADLINES

Fiery I-85 crash | 'Explosions from manhole covers' forced officials to move quickly

Witness: Tanker truck swerved into median wall before bursting into flames

Police evacuated motorists from area near fiery I-85 wreck

How to avoid northbound I-85 until emergency repairs are complete

Video shows large flames on I-85 after fatal vehicle crash

All lanes at scene damaged after I-85 fire

Massive fire on I-85 after crash Fire on I-85 on Feb. 2, 2020 Fire on I-85 on Feb. 2, 2020 Fire on I-85 on Feb. 2, 2020 Fire on I-85 on Feb. 2, 2020 Motorists forced to flee interstate wreck Pictures from firefighters on the scene. Pictures from firefighters on the scene. Pictures from firefighters on the scene. Pictures from firefighters on the scene. Pictures from firefighters on the scene. Pictures from firefighters on the scene.

For the latest on traffic times and maps, please visit 11Alive.com/traffic.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

What are the symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus?