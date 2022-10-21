Man struck, killed in crash that happened after bear strike in New Hampshire

Police said he died at the scene.

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A man died in a vehicle crash that involved two cars and a bear, police in New Hampshire said.

A car struck a bear that was crossing Route 12 in Charlestown on Thursday night, police said. The driver and two passengers got out to see the damage to the car.

At that time, another car rear-ended the first car and hit one of the people standing outside, police said.

The man who was hit was 20, police said. He died at the scene.

Police said everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.