Man survives fiery tractor-trailer crash after falling asleep at wheel in Kittery, officials say

According to officials, Eric Morris, 65, was able to get out of the truck on his own. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Maine State Police
KITTERY, Maine — A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed a tractor-trailer that was hauling bottles of Poland Spring Water into a guardrail in Kittery.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. on the southbound lane of the turnpike near mile marker 1.5. Several lanes were shut down as a result.

Credit: Maine State Police
Officials say, Eric Morris, 65, of Portland, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the tractor-trailer to go off the road, then strike a guardrail before becoming fully engulfed.  According to officials, Morris was able to get out of the truck on his own. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.  No other cars were involved. 

All lanes are back open. 