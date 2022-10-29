McKnight Mill Road closed in Greensboro after accident

Greensboro police said the intersection of 16th Street and McKnight Mill Road is closed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — McKnight Mill Road is closed after a car crash Saturday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

