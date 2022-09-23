Two separate incidents leaves motorcyclist dead and an officer accidently shot in High Point

A motorcyclist was left dead after a crash and an officer accidently shooting themselves in the leg.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in High Point and a police officer is injured after accidently shooting themselves in the leg on Friday night.

Officers arrived at West Wendover Avenue and Piedmont Parkway around 8 p.m. to find a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

A High Point officer injured their lower leg after accidently shooting themselves.

The injury is not life threatening and no one else was involved in the shooting.

There is no additional information at this time.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details on both incidents.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.