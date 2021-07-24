Traffic crash closes several eastbound lanes of I-40 near Whitsett, delays expected

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Delays are expected on I-40 Eastbound after a traffic crash closed several lanes Saturday morning.
An NCDOT alert said the left three lanes are closed on I-40 eastbound near Whitsett. Drivers should expect delays between Exit 135 near Rock Creek Dairy Road and Exit 138 near NC-61.
The crash happened just after 8:30 this morning. Traffic is expected to be impacted over the next two hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.