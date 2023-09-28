No charges to be filed in deadly motorcycle crash on US 220

Troopers said a tractor-trailer lost its tarp, and a group of motorcyclists got caught in it.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol said no criminal charges will be filed against a tractor-trailer driver in a deadly crash on US-220 near Baggage Road in Rockingham County.

The crash happened on September 1. Troopers said a tractor-trailer lost its tarp after hitting an overhead utility line. The tarp landed in the roadway and a group of motorcyclists became entangled with it.

The tractor-trailer kept driving on US 220, troopers said.

Two motorcyclists were killed. They were identified as 33-year-old Stephen James Matyas of St. Petersburg, FL, and 29-year-old Megan Justine Brannon of Seminole, FL. Three other riders were taken to a local hospital for serious injuries and have since been released.

The driver was later found at Best Logistics Group in Kernersville.

Highway Patrol said on September 20, the NCSHP met with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office to discuss details in the crash. Investigators outlined the chain of events that led up to the crash and as a result of the investigation, troopers said no charges will be filed against the semi-truck driver.

