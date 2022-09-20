Part of Holden Road in Greensboro closed due to crash involving injuries

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A part of North Holden Road in Greensboro has been closed Tuesday due to a crash involving injuries.

Greensboro city officials said North Holden Road between Hill-N-Dale Drive and Shady Lane Drive has been temporarily closed.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Officials sent an update around 7 p.m. Tuesday saying both north and southbound lanes of Holden Rd between David Caldwell Drive and Shady Lawn Drive were closed.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.