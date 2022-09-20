Part of Holden Road in Greensboro closed due to crash involving injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A part of North Holden Road in Greensboro has been closed Tuesday due to a crash involving injuries.
Greensboro city officials said North Holden Road between Hill-N-Dale Drive and Shady Lane Drive has been temporarily closed.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
Officials sent an update around 7 p.m. Tuesday saying both north and southbound lanes of Holden Rd between David Caldwell Drive and Shady Lawn Drive were closed.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.