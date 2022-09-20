x
Part of Holden Road in Greensboro closed due to crash involving injuries

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
Credit: edan - stock.adobe.com
Cars stuck in traffic at an intersection

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A part of North Holden Road in Greensboro has been closed Tuesday due to a crash involving injuries.

Greensboro city officials said North Holden Road between Hill-N-Dale Drive and Shady Lane Drive has been temporarily closed.

Officials sent an update around 7 p.m. Tuesday saying both north and southbound lanes of Holden Rd between David Caldwell Drive and Shady Lawn Drive were closed.

