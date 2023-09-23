x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Northbound 421 closed due to crash investigation in Winston-Salem

Police said Northbound 421 is closed at N. Marshall Street.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road is closed in Winston-Salem as a crash is being investigated.

Winston-Salem police said Northbound 421 is closed at N. Marshall Street.

A heavy police presence is on the scene handling traffic.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

iPhone crash detection alerts first responders to truck crash in Asheboro

Before You Leave, Check This Out