GREENSBORO, N.C. — All northbound lanes of US 421 from Pleasant Garden Road to Alamance Church Road and Patton Avenue due to a crash.

Investigators said lanes are closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes of travel.

Officials did not have any further information to release as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

