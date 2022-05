Drivers were encouraged to use caution and alternate routes of travel. All lanes have since reopened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 29 at 16th Street have since reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY: All northbound lanes of US 29 at 16th Street have been temporarily closed due to a car crash blocking the roadway, according to officials.

Drivers are asked to use caution and alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.