CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An off-duty Charlotte firefighter has died after a crash on Monday near Hamlet, NC, the Charlotte Fire Department reports.

According to officials, Firefighter Saunders was off-duty when he was involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Patric joined the ranks of the Charlotte Fire Department in October 26, 2015, and was currently assigned to Fire Station 21.

"The fire service mourns the loss of a devoted and beloved member," Charlotte Fire wrote.