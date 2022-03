One person is injured after a crash on I-40 East Tuesday morning. The crash caused road closures. All lanes of I-40 now reopen.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is being treated for injuries after a part of I-40 was closed Tuesday due to a vehicle crash, according to emergency responders with Alamance County.

Officials said the crash caused some backups on I-40 East Tuesday morning. All lanes are now reopen.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Be prepared for stop and go traffic in Burlington on I-40 East. The left lanes are closed near exit 147 (NC-87/Main St) due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/5vIYm7s7Xa — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) March 29, 2022

The left lanes of I-40 near Exit 147 were temporarily closed before being reopened.

This accident has been cleared now, traffic is starting to move smoothly again for the most part. https://t.co/YW8PkRnuTU pic.twitter.com/aAGroPCjXY — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) March 29, 2022

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.