Man dead after crash on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem

Police said a man hit a pole died, causing Thomasville Rd. between Baden Rd. and Nathan Dr. to be completely shut down until noon Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after crashing into a pole early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 3:02 a.m. about a crash involving one car on the 3700 block of Thomasville Road.

An investigation showed that Eric Williams ran off the roadway in his 2003 Ford Taurus and crashed into into a utility pole.

Williams died on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

The 3700 block of Thomasville Road between Baden Road and Nathan Drive will be completely shut down to traffic while repairs are made to the utility pole. The roadway is expected to be closed until approximately noon Saturday.

Driver are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel.

This is the 16th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 23 at the same time in 2021.

