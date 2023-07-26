Overturned tractor-trailer crash with minor injuries temporarily closes Highway 311 N exit ramp, Winston-Salem police say

The ramp from Highway 311 Northbound to I-40 Eastbound will be closed for approximately 4 hours.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An exit ramp in Forsyth County is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash with minor injuries, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police said exit the ramp from Highway 311 Northbound to I-40 Eastbound is closed. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they are working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to clear the roadway.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel when possible. Additionally, motorists are encouraged to utilize their GPS to navigate through this area.

