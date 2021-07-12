x
TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned tractor trailer on I-40 in Winston-Salem may cause traffic delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on I-40 East Tuesday afternoon.

According to Winston-Salem Fire, the tractor trailer has a diesel leak. Fire officials said the tractor trailer is overturned on I-40 east at the Northbound 52 exit ramp.

Credit: Viewer Submitted
WFMY News 2 has contacted Winston-Salem Fire and is awaiting new details.

This is a developing story.

