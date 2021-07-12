TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned tractor trailer on I-40 in Winston-Salem may cause traffic delays

Fire officials said the tractor trailer overturned on I-40 East at the Northbound 52 exit ramp.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on I-40 East Tuesday afternoon.

According to Winston-Salem Fire, the tractor trailer has a diesel leak. Fire officials said the tractor trailer is overturned on I-40 east at the Northbound 52 exit ramp.

WFMY News 2 has contacted Winston-Salem Fire and is awaiting new details.

This is a developing story.

L-5, E-5, E-4, and Haz-Mat 1 are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer with a diesel leak. I-40 east at the North Bound 52 exit ramp. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/2RLNp3X36b — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) December 7, 2021

