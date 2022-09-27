x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Part of Holden Road in Greensboro closed due to crash involving injuries

The northbound and southbound lanes of Holden Road between Farmington Drive and Vanstory Street has been temporarily closed.
Credit: kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com
traffic jams in the city, road, rush hour

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A part of Holden Road in Greensboro has been closed because of a crash involving injuries.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Holden Road between Farmington Drive and Vanstory Street has been temporarily closed.

Greensboro city officials said the area is expected to be closed to traffic for about three hours as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro car crash closes N. Holden Road for a couple of hours

Before You Leave, Check This Out