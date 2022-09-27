Part of Holden Road in Greensboro closed due to crash involving injuries

The northbound and southbound lanes of Holden Road between Farmington Drive and Vanstory Street has been temporarily closed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A part of Holden Road in Greensboro has been closed because of a crash involving injuries.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Holden Road between Farmington Drive and Vanstory Street has been temporarily closed.

Greensboro city officials said the area is expected to be closed to traffic for about three hours as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

