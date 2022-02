The crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all eastbound lanes of I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of I-40 has been temporarily closed after a crash Saturday.

Investigators said the crash resulted in injuries. Traffic is being rerouted onto US 220. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

