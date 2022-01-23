x
Part of Broad Street in Winston-Salem closed due to investigation

Officials said part of Broad Street between Salem Avenue and Bond Street has been temporarily closed. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Credit: kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com
traffic jams in the city, road, rush hour

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A portion of Broad Street has been temporarily closed due to an ongoing investigation, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officials said part of Broad Street between Salem Avenue and Bond Street is closed.

According to officials, the roadway will be closed for “the next several hours.”

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

