Roads reopen after part of East Wendover Avenue temporarily closes due to crash, downed power lines

According to Greensboro police, two lanes of eastbound Wendover Avenue have been reopened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two lanes of eastbound Wendover Avenue has been reopened after being closed Friday.

According to Greensboro police, a portion of East Wendover Avenue between Summit Avenue and Lindsay Street was temporarily closed due to a crash and downed power lines Friday afternoon.

Detectives said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators said a box truck hit the power lines and a second vehicle hit the truck. No serious injures have been reported as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Greensboro police were asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

