Part of I-85 near exit 117 temporarily closed Friday following fire

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fire southbound of I-85 near exit 117 has left one lane of traffic closed Friday.

Troopers said the fire happened near the brakes of a tractor-trailer as the tractor-trailer was carrying large rolls of paper.

Officials are working to make sure the fire is completely out as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, roads may reopen around 7 p.m. Friday as they await a tow truck to come and remove the tractor-trailer.

