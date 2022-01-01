Part of West Market Street in Greensboro temporarily closed following crash Saturday

Police said the crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — West Market Street from North Walnut Circle to Winola Court both eastbound to westbound have been closed following a crash Saturday.

According to Greensboro police, the crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Investigators have yet to release any further information.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

