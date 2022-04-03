Part of US 52 South in Winston-Salem temporarily closed after crash, fuel spill

All southbound traffic is being directed onto Westinghouse Road. The on ramp from Rural Hall-Bethania Road is closed while clean up continues.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The southbound lanes of US 52 South between Westinghouse Road and Rural Hall-Bethania Road have been temporarily closed Sunday night after an accident and fuel spill.

According to Winston-Salem officials, all southbound traffic is being directed onto Westinghouse Road and the on ramp from Rural Hall-Bethania Road is closed while clean up continues.

City officials said the highway will be closed for a few hours and an update will be given once roads are reopened.