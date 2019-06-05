GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can expect delays on I-40 over the next several months as road crews will be repaving lanes.

Both directions of the interstate will be paved between Gallimore Dairy Road and South Buffalo Creek, near Freeman Mill Road. The work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Oct. 15.

Only two of the three lanes on one side of the interstate will be closed at any given time.

Drivers are encouraged to use I-73 and Business 85 as an alternative route. If you do drive through the area, expect slowdowns and delays.