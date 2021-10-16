Police searching for driver after pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash

Greensboro Police are looking for a driver after they said a person was hit by a car near the intersection of Friendly Avenue and Spring Street Saturday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the driver of a car after a person walking near downtown Greensboro was hit and critically injured Saturday morning.

Greensboro Police said a hit-and-run crash happened near the intersection of Friendly Avenue and Spring Street.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Greensboro Police Department's Public Information Officer Ron Glenn.

Police are still searching for the driver and the crash is still under investigation.

The intersection of Friendly Avenue and Spring Street was closed early Saturday morning. Police said the road reopened just before 7 a.m.