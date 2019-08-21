GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a car on I-73 southbound early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. The accident shut down all southbound lanes of the highway between exit 102 (Wendover Avenue) and exit 97 (I-85) for several hours.

All lanes of the highway have now reopened.

It isn't clear why the person was walking along the highway.

Police aren't releasing any victim information at this time.

MORE 2 CLICK:

Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

NCDOT: "New School Year, Same Safety Lesson"

Tanger Center Troubles? Lead Architecture Firm Goes Out Of Business

VERIFY: Can Heat Cause Your Windshield to Crack?

Greensboro Neighborhood Demanding Compensation, After Major Appliances Zapped During Power Surge