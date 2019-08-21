GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash on I-73 this morning.

Greensboro Police say Jason Stephens, 29, was walking in the travel lanes of I-73 South when he was hit and killed by a Jeep.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway between exit 102 (Wendover Avenue) and exit 97 (I-85) for several hours. All lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

Police say excessive speed nor driver impairment were factors in the crash.

